Sign Up Today For Coastal Clean-Up Day 2022 On 9/17!

 Thank you for your interest and support for Coastal Cleanup Day at Lake Berryessa on Saturday, September 17 from 9AM to 12PM! All participants will be required to sign agency waivers at the event; participants under the age of 18 require the signature of a parent or legal guardian. 
Everyone who registers prior to 9/14 will receive a free lunch following the cleanup event.
Volunteers who plan to cleanup using their boat will have their boat launch fee waived if they register by 9/14.  Please visit www.cleanupsolano.org for registration forms and information 🙂

