Sign Up for Solano County 4-H!

Fall for 4-H! We’re starting out a new 4-H year and we have so much to look forward to! For over 100 years, California 4-H has provided ways for youth to make a positive difference in their world. Solano County 4-H clubs are now open for sign-ups!
4-H is a place where young people develop positive relationships, leadership, and skills for life. It’s a place where youth make friends and share interests, ranging from building robots to raising rabbits, from designing web pages to gardening. It’s a place where youth work together to make a positive difference in their community, and adult volunteers make a powerful difference in the lives of young people. Get involved in the 4-H community and make a lasting difference. The age requirement for youth to participate is at least 5 years old, but no older than 19 years old, by December 31, 2021.
The Solano County 4-H Youth Development Program serves all of Solano County through programming offered by the following local 4-H Clubs:
Dixon: Dixon Ridge 4-H Club & Maine Prairie 4-H Club
Fairfield/Suisun: Suisun Valley 4-H Club
Rio Vista: Rio Vista 4-H Club
Vacaville: Elmira 4-H Club, Pleasants Valley 4-H Club and Vaca Valley 4-H Club
Vallejo/Benicia: Sherwood Forest 4-H Club
For more information about the Solano County 4-H Youth Development Program visit http://solano4h.ucanr.edu/Get_Involved/ or contact Valerie Williams, Solano County 4-H Program Representative at (707) 389-0643 or [email protected]