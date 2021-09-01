Sign Up for Solano County 4-H!

      Weather Alert

Fall for 4-H!  We’re starting out a new 4-H year and we have so much to look forward to!  For over 100 years, California 4-H has provided ways for youth to make a positive difference in their world.  Solano County 4-H clubs are now open for sign-ups!

4-H is a place where young people develop positive relationships, leadership, and skills for life.  It’s a place where youth make friends and share interests, ranging from building robots to raising rabbits, from designing web pages to gardening.  It’s a place where youth work together to make a positive difference in their community, and adult volunteers make a powerful difference in the lives of young people. Get involved in the 4-H community and make a lasting difference.  The age requirement for youth to participate is at least 5 years old, but no older than 19 years old, by December 31, 2021.

The Solano County 4-H Youth Development Program serves all of Solano County through programming offered by the following local 4-H Clubs:

Dixon:   Dixon Ridge 4-H Club & Maine Prairie 4-H Club

Fairfield/Suisun:   Suisun Valley 4-H Club

Rio Vista:   Rio Vista 4-H Club

Vacaville:   Elmira 4-H Club, Pleasants Valley 4-H Club and Vaca Valley 4-H Club

Vallejo/Benicia:   Sherwood Forest 4-H Club

For more information about the Solano County 4-H Youth Development Program visit http://solano4h.ucanr.edu/Get_Involved/ or contact Valerie Williams, Solano County 4-H Program Representative at (707) 389-0643 or [email protected]

