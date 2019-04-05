Sierra Vista K-8 PTC Zumbathon

We would like to invite you to support and be part of the 1st Annual SVPTC Zumbathon Fundraiser hosted by Sierra Vista K-8 PTC on April 13, 2019 (Saturday) 10am – 12pm at the new MP room . We invited four very good Certified Zumba Instructors to provide a fun and exciting workout for our Grizzly families and Vacaville supporters for two hours. Its goal is to provide funds for the fieldtrip of our students.

If you would like to assist us by sponsoring the 1st Annual SVPTC Zumbathon Fundraiser or if you have any questions you can reach me on my information below.

Milanie Thomas Fundraising Sierra Vista K-8 PTC 707-685-5861 fundraising4svptc@gmail.com

 

SIERRA VISTA K-8

301 Bel Air Drive
Vacaville, California 95687

