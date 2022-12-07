“Shop Solano” Kicks Off As The Holiday Season Starts

Local firm BrandGOV, working in conjunction with Solano County, kicks off a new venture, “Shop Solano”, just as the holiday shopping season starts. The program features an online directory of Solano County small businesses and any shopping incentives they offer; a listing of job opportunities at those businesses and at community, government and private sector agencies; and a posting of other neighborhood resources. Soon, Shop Solano will also include an e-gift card deal where shoppers who buy a $100 card will get a $25 bonus card for free.

“I want to emphasize this is not simply a local shopping-incentive endeavor; it’s much more,” says BrandGOV CEO K. Patrice Williams. “The program is meant to help increase sales at our local businesses and provide resources, such as job and other community-based information. This can be used to better the health and well-being of county residents, increasing their economic stability.”

The company’s researchers studied the Healthy Places Index – a data tool widely used to assess health equity issues – to identify at-risk neighborhoods in the county and the businesses located there. As a result, 638 businesses have been placed in the online directory initially, and the project’s other resource information is expected to be especially helpful in underserved communities. “Shop Solano” is meant to bring support to these businesses by contributing to their overall economic resilience, stability and fiscal health. Any Solano County business can participate in the program. Business owners who want to sign-up should visit www.shopsolano.org.