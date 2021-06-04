Weather Alert
Shows
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Contests
Teacher of the Month
Drive at 5
Prize Portal
Events
Concerts/Festivals
Hometown Happenings
Community
OPEN for Business
KUIC & Service Champions’ Kindness Campaign
Helping Your Hometown
Announcements
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Announcements
SHELTER, Inc. Tackles Homelessness
Join Shelter, Inc. for a
free online screening
of the movie, “The Invisible Class,” later this month. It’s an important film that provides insights into a day in the life of America’s homeless population.
Homelessness is a critical issue impacting all of our cities and counties. Unfortunately, California has 27% of our nation’s homeless. We are offering this screening at no cost, as our goal is to make people like you aware of our growing homeless crisis and what we can do about it.
Registration is now open
for the on-demand screening, which will begin on Sunday, June 20, and continue through Wednesday, June 23.
You are also invited to attend a panel discussion about homelessness with leaders from SHELTER, Inc. and Solano County on Thursday, June 24. The panel will discuss ways to rectify homelessness and how you can help.
Recently Played
June 5th, 2021
View full playlist
#Trending
Boating, Bilges And Berryessa: Promoting Clean Waterways
Watch The Bats Of The Yolo Causeway!
20th Annual Marta Dron Golf Tournament sponsored by the Rio Vista Rotary Club.
BAYROC - Stop Food Waste
Guided Nature Hike
Shows
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Contests
Teacher of the Month
Drive at 5
Prize Portal
Events
Concerts/Festivals
Hometown Happenings
Community
OPEN for Business
KUIC & Service Champions’ Kindness Campaign
Helping Your Hometown
Announcements
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On