SHELTER, Inc. Tackles Homelessness

Join Shelter, Inc. for a free online screening of the movie, “The Invisible Class,” later this month. It’s an important film that provides insights into a day in the life of America’s homeless population.
Homelessness is a critical issue impacting all of our cities and counties. Unfortunately, California has 27% of our nation’s homeless. We are offering this screening at no cost, as our goal is to make people like you aware of our growing homeless crisis and what we can do about it.
Registration is now open for the on-demand screening, which will begin on Sunday, June 20, and continue through Wednesday, June 23.
You are also invited to attend a panel discussion about homelessness with leaders from SHELTER, Inc. and Solano County on Thursday, June 24. The panel will discuss ways to rectify homelessness and how you can help.
