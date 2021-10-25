Weather Alert
Announcements
SHELTER, INC. 35TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION 11/17!
We were born 35 years ago with the intent of combating homelessness in Contra Costa County. Since then, we’ve partnered with
hundreds of thousands
of homeless and at-risk families and individuals looking for ways back to self-sufficiency. Furthermore, as the needs of our neighbors have changed, we’ve been able to rise up and meet them.
Much of our ability to do that can be directly attributed to friends, partners, and community members like you, who have enabled us to expand the wrap-around services we offer to those in need. In that spirit, we invite you to attend
“Thanks From SHELTER,”
our online 35th anniversary celebration.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 17
Time: 7:30 pm
Cost of Admission: FREE!!!
Save your spot!
Want to maximize your involvement? Here are a few fun ways to do that!
If you’re local to the area, opt in to receive a special bag of party favors. These can be picked up at our office in Concord the week of the event.
Record a video of yourself telling your SHELTER, Inc. story, and post it on social media with the hashtag #SHELTERInc35 or email it to
[email protected]
. We’ll play some of the videos during the event.
Nominate individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact within our community for special awards we’ll give out. If you know an individual, group, business, or someone we’ve helped that would be a worthy honoree, email
[email protected]
and tell us their story!
We can’t wait to
see you there!
Recently Played
October 25th, 2021
IN PERSON/Outdoor Career Fair! Sustainable and Fair Wage Event 10/28/21!
Downtown Vacaville annual Halloween Stroll RETURNS on Sunday, October 31, 2021!
Tiny Crack Disqualifies "The Great Pumpkin"
"Community Angels" Holiday Boutique at Fairfield Community Methodist Church 11/13
Serenity Saddles 2nd Annual Halloween Open House on 10/29!
