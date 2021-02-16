Share These Inspiring Quotes From Black Leaders
Are you looking for the perfect inspirational quote to share with a friend, and spouse or one of your kids? I came across this very cool article by Terri Peters in TODAY online that highlights 21 inspirational quotes from Black Leaders and Artists like Shirley Chisholm, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ella Fitzgerald and Vice President Kamala Harris. Here are just a few awesome samples:
“If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.” – Shirley Chisholm, first Black woman elected to Congress
“Anyone who claims to be a leader must speak like a leader. That means speaking with integrity and truth.” – Kamala Harris, first female Vice-President of the United States
“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” – Frederick Douglas, 19th/20th century abolitionist
“I had no idea history was being made…I was just tired of giving up.” – Rosa Parks
Check out the full article here: https://www.today.com/parents/21-black-history-month-quotes-share-your-kids-today
(Picture by Kathy Huertas/TODAY/Getty Images)