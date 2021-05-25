Serenity Saddles 1st Annual Fundraising Golf Tournament
We are seeking monetary donations, hole sponsors and gift donations, such as
merchandise, gift baskets, and gift cards. Monetary donations can be sent directly to
Serenity Saddles or through [email protected]
Sponsors and donors wilt be mentioned during and after the tournament, during the
luncheon, and on our Facebook page, as well as through local media.
Our horses make it possible for our non-profit organization to provide a haven for
current and future special needs students to accomplish and strengthen important
lifelong skills through therapy with the use of horses.
For our Therapeutic Riding Program to be safe, effective, and successful for our
special needs students, it is critical that our wonderful horses be happy, healthy, and
sound and we need your help. All donations will go to our Therapeutic Riding Program
to support our lesson horses and our special needs students.
We are looking forward to your help in making this event a successful one. If you
have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to me, Renee Croog at
707-590-2691, or email [email protected]
You may also contact Brigitte, volunteer coordinator, at 707-365-1588, or email,
[email protected]