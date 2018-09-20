September Is “Hunger Action Month”

What does it really mean to take “action” when it comes to hunger? I think a lot of us charitably-inclined folks perceive action as meaning giving food to our local food banks. Having befriend many Food Bank employees over the years, I can tell you that the non-perishable food item donations you make to food banks are not only greatly appreciated but fuel the multiple community programs most food banks operate. However there are other ways you can make an impact and take “action”, including donating your TIME as a volunteer. I know I’ve never been turned away when I’ve offered to help the local food bank in my Roseville neighborhood (www.placerfoodbank.org), and I’m sure The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano feels the same way (www.foodbankccs.org). Starting a canned food drive at your school, donating the change you and your neighbors find in your homes, even hosting a raging party where the cost of entrance is a canned food item…so many ways to take action to combat hunger this month and every month of the year 🙂

John Young