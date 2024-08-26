September Is Hunger Action Month At The Food Bank!

September is Hunger Action Month, a time when community heroes like you come together to raise awareness of hunger and encourage friends, family and neighbors to join the fight against food insecurity.

And with September being Hunger Action Month, here’s how you can prepare to leap into action…

Turn ORANGE – the color of hunger relief! Visit our webstore to stock up on official hunger-fighter gear, and decorate your business, home or office space to show support.

– the color of hunger relief! to stock up on official hunger-fighter gear, and decorate your business, home or office space to show support. Spread the word! Post about #HungerActionMonth , share your orange photos on social media – and inspire family, friends and colleagues to do the same. (Be sure to tag @foodbankccs !)

, share your orange photos on social media – and inspire family, friends and colleagues to do the same. (Be sure to tag !) Start a Virtual Food Drive. This online fundraiser is easy to set up and use all month long. Host a friendly fundraising challenge between departments at work, organize an orange snack day and encourage attendees to make a gift to the Food Bank to participate – or come up with your own creative spin!

Whether you take one action this September or ALL of them, you will help to create the hunger-free tomorrow we all want to see. More info is available at www.foodbankccs.org