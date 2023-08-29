September Is Hunger Action Month, And You Can Help Feed Hope!

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano would like to remind the community that September is Hunger Action Month, and the Food Bank is asking people to “Fight Hunger, Feed Hope“! Throughout September Food Banks across the country will be raising awareness, inspiring action, and working toward policy goals to stamp out hunger! Learn what YOU can do to participate in Hunger Action Month by visiting Foodbankccs.org/HAM today!

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano truly appreciates the assistance and support of our local communities! If you have any questions, please reach out to us: Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano, 925.677.7015

www.foodbankccs.org