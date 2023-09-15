September 19 Is National Voter Registration Day!

On September 19, 2023, a coalition of thousands of partners across the country will celebrate National

Voter Registration Day (NVRD) with a coordinated democracy blitz aimed at getting every eligible

American registered to vote in advance of local elections and next year’s presidential primaries.

League of Women Voters Solano County (LWVSC) is proud to be a National Voter Registration Day

partner. On September 19, they invite all non-registered voters to stop by the LWVSC table at the Solano

Health Hub in Solano Mall between 11 am and 3 pm to register. Please bring a California Driver’s

License/ID card and social security number to fill out the form. Members will be there to help if there

are questions about registration status and provide information on voting and future issues.

First organized in 2012, NVRD is the nation’s largest, nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to celebrating

our democracy by registering to vote as many eligible Americans as possible. Since that first 2012

celebration, the holiday has helped more than 5 million Americans register to vote through the collective

efforts of thousands of volunteers, nonprofit organizations, businesses, schools, libraries, election

officials, and friends just like you from all over the country. Thousands of national, state, and local

organizations and volunteers will be the driving force behind National Voter Registration Day 2023.

With this year’s holiday being the last National Voter Registration Day before voters in all 50 states, D.C., and U.S. territories head to the polls for the presidential primaries, there’s no time like the present to get every eligible American registered to vote.

The civic holiday’s website, NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, provides a listing of National Voter

Registration Day events across the country. It also includes comprehensive and state-specific resources

on all things voter registration and voting more generally.

For more specific information about voter registration in Solano County, including whether they are

registered, where they can go to register, or how they can register via mail or online, people can go to

solanocounty.com/depts/rov/