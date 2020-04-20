      Weather Alert

Senior Spotlight 2020

KUIC, WAVE Broadband, Regency Dental Group and Homeowners Financial Group – Sonia McClellin

are proud to shine a spotlight on the Class of 2020 in our hometowns!

Under our current circumstances and school happening from home, our graduating seniors have had their year cut short.

Help us show them some love and upload your senior’s picture and put a face on the Class of 2020.

Click HERE to go to the Senior Spotlight Gallery.

