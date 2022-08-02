See “Wings” With A Live Orchestra At Journey Downtown August 21st!

The Grand Feature Film Orchestra (GFFO), a non-profit group operating in Solano County, presents its performances with a variety of cinematic influences. From the early days of silent movies to the more modern live music/dialogue, low and high voltage sound/visual effect combinations, the GFFO creates a fascinating melding of different traditions to provide a unique and fun experience. Be a part of it! Visit www.theGFFO.com for more details and show times!