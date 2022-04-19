SCOE Seeking Youth Artists For Solano Art Showcase By 4/29!

Solano County Office of Education is now accepting art submissions for the 2022 Solano Student Art Showcase. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, May 21, at the Solano County Fairgrounds located at 900 Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo, and will feature live performances, a virtual art display, an in-person art exhibit, community health fair and local food trucks. The goal of the showcase is to recognize the resiliency of all young artists during COVID by supporting and promoting mental health and wellness, in addition to alcohol, tobacco, and other drug (ATOD) prevention.
“Art can be an amazing outlet for creativity and self-expression, especially during difficult times. Year after year, the art submitted by Solano students is a remarkable representation of the voices, personalities and resilience of our young people. I am excited to see what students create this year,” remarked Solano Superintendent of Schools Lisette Estrella-Henderson.
This year’s showcase will host five divisions: 4-6 grade, 7-8 grade, 9-10 grade, 11-12 grade, and non-traditional. All submissions will be judged by local artists, and awarded 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and honorable mention with four pieces being awarded Best of Show.
Community agencies and student organizations can submit applications to host a free booth during the event. Hosts are encouraged to present their booth as family friendly and include opportunities to engage attendees through activities, education, and/or direct services.
Submission from students for performing or static art are being accepted now through Friday, April 29. For event details, booth application, and guidelines for student submissions visit the SCOE website at www.solanocoe.net/showcase2022.