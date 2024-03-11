SCOE Is Accepting Nominations For Early Childhood Educator Of The Year!

Solano County Office of Education (SCOE), the Solano Child Care Planning Council and other community partners are hosting the second annual Solano Early Childhood Educator of the Year award program honoring early childhood educators who demonstrate excellence in the care and education of Solano’s young children.

Solano County Office of Education encourages parents, guardians, educators and community members who live or work in Solano County to nominate early childhood educators who have made a positive difference in their communities. Any Solano County early learning and care provider serving children ages infant to preschool may be nominated. The recognition program includes teachers, assistants, paraeducators, food service staff, transportation staff, school site administrators and family child care owner/directors.

The nomination period will be open through April 1, 2024, at 5:00 pm. Nomination forms can be found online or by contacting the Solano County Office of Education at (707) 399-4452. The Solano Early Childhood Educator of the Year honorees will be announced in early June and will be honored on Friday, June 21, 2024, at the Joe Nelson Community Center.