SCOE Accepting Applications For GIRL (Girls In Robotic Leadership) Camps

Solano County Office of Education (SCOE) is expanding in-person Girls in Robotics Leadership (GIRL) camps and will now be hosting free camps this summer in Benicia, Fairfield, Vacaville and Vallejo for middle and high school girls. Interest forms for the 2022 GIRL camps are due May 16th and are available on the SCOE website at www.solanocoe.net/girlcamp.
In partnership with UC Davis Computing-Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (C-STEM), SCOE will host five-day camps providing opportunities for girls to learn leadership skills and explore STEM concepts in a fun and exciting environment using robotics-based curriculum. These innovative GIRL Camps introduce students to robotics, principles in engineering, computer programming, and Ch/C/C++ (programming code). They will interact with women employed in engineering and other technology-related fields. In addition to C-STEAM, girls will learn film production and the creative process involved in making short videos using Linkbots that they program to perform. Each camp will end with students showcasing their video projects and coding skills to an audience.
All camps will be held daily from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There are three options for middle school students to select from: (1) June 6-10th at Solano Community College (SCC) in Vacaville; (2) June 13-17th at SCC in Fairfield; and (3) June 20-24th at SCC in Vallejo. The high school camp will be June 20-24, at Benicia Makerspace.
For more information about the GIRL Camps visit www.solanocoe.net/girlcamp or contact SCOE’s Director of Innovative Programs and Student Success Lilibeth Pinpin, PhD at [email protected] or 707-399-4439.