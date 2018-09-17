Saying “Goodbye” To The VW Beetle

The Volkswagen Beetle has been an vehicular icon since the 1960’s, but the German auto manufacturer says they’re officially done with it: VW announced that, beginning in 2020 they will no longer produce the classic car. Volkswagen spokespeople indicate that they’re “switching gears” (pun intended) as they prepare to set their focus on electric car design and production. This is particularly sad news for me, as I come from a long line of Beetle owners and enthusiasts. My maternal grandfather was a Dune Buggy builder in Southern California in the late ‘60’s, turning VW Beetles into amazing off-road fiberglass wonders. My parents had a brand new ‘62 Beetle that they travelled through Mexico in for their honeymoon (see above). My first car was a dark Red ‘69 Beetle (whose picture has been featured in several Blog Posts over the last year), and my youngest kid Brett is as in-love with his 2009 “New” Beetle as he was the day he bought it. Do you have a VW connection? Chances are, if you grew up in California, you do 🙂

John Young