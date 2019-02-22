Saving Sharks In San Francisco

Well, the waters off San Francisco, to be more specific…my Environmental Scientist daughter Nicole and the group she volunteers with, Shark Stewards, are doing their best to help the public understand that sharks aren’t the enemy and they need to be protected.  Nicole and other researchers locate sharks of all types, including Bulls, Tigers and Great Whites, and track their migration patterns to better understand how they keep our Ocean’s ecosystem functioning properly. Naturally I’m extremely proud of her, but everytime I see a menacing-looking shark near her in the water my overprotective parenting impulse kicks in: “Are you sure you couldn’t have picked a different animal to study?” Read more about these amazing creatures that live right in our own watery backyard at www.washingtonpost.com/travel/sanfrancisco/sharks

John Young

