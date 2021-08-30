Weather Alert
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Concerts/Festivals
Community
Announcements
KUIC & Service Champions’ Kindness Campaign
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Announcements
Save $ on your 8th Annual Big Solano Brew Ha Ha Tickets!
Just one week left to get your Discounted Tickets!
We’re baaack! Saturday Nov 6th 1pm-4pm and benefitting the good works of Fairfield Community Services Foundation and Fairfield-Suisun Rotary!
The 8th Annual Big Solano BrewHaha celebrates all things beer while supporting critical community services! We’re at the Joseph Nelson Center in Suisun this year enjoying their beautiful ballroom and outdoor beer garden…. but space is limited so get your tickets right away. Enjoy unlimited sampling of craft brews from 30+ brewers around the region, local food and live music with Rhythm Method 4. We’ll have food trucks with some delicious offerings. Don’t miss the homebrewing demonstrations and a raffle chance to take home “99 Bottles of Craft Beer”! Don’t forget, Sponsors and VIP ticketholders get in 30 minutes early.
This year’s proceeds will benefit the Fairfield Community Services Foundation and Fairfield-Suisun Rotary, serving vulnerable populations in Solano County.
Click for Early Bird tickets NOW!!
Recently Played
August 31st, 2021
View full playlist
#Trending
Guy Fieri Feeds First Responders...Again!
Save $ on your 8th Annual Big Solano Brew Ha Ha Tickets!
The 1st annual Art and Wine Festival: “The Crush” September 26th!
Here We Go: Spice Time!
Drawing Lessons at the Charles M. Schulz Museum September 11th 2021
Listen
Hometown Morning Show
John Young
Ron Brown
Donna Perry
Jeff Dorian
Drive at 5
Win
Teacher of the Month
Prize Portal
Events
Hometown Happenings
Concerts/Festivals
Community
Announcements
KUIC & Service Champions’ Kindness Campaign
Helping Your Hometown
Hometown Green
Salute the Military
Traffic
Photos
Coffee Break Pictures
KUIC Event Pictures
Free Lunch Pictures
Teacher of the Month Pictures
Jobs
Advertising with KUIC
KUIC Advertisers
Contest Rules
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On