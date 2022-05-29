Saturday Club of Vacaville’s Inaugural Summer Sip And Shop Craft & Gift Fair

On Saturday, June 18th from 9AM – 3PM the Saturday Club of Vacaville will host its inaugural Summer Sip
and Shop Craft & Gift Fair. The event is a collaboration with Uptown Fox Events and a fundraiser for the
Club. It will take place at their clubhouse located at 125 W. Kendal Street in Vacaville.
The event will feature 30 local vendors selling handmade and custom items inside and outside the
Clubhouse. The first 200 guests who are 21 and older can receive a complimentary mimosa at the door.
(must show ID). Additional mimosas will be available for purchase. There will also be an hourly drawing
featuring items from the vendors at the event.
The Saturday Club is a 113-year-old civic club dedicated to fostering cultural arts in Vacaville. Monthly
lunch meetings take place at their Kendal Street clubhouse where the club’s 50+ members enjoy live
performances from local performing arts ensembles and guest speakers. They also rent their clubhouse
for private events (weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries, etc.). The Saturday Club Foundation awards
annual scholarships to high school students who plan to study the arts at the collegiate level.
Uptown Fox Events is a new community events and marketing company founded by Brooke Fox (former
Executive Director at Downtown Vacaville). Brooke is a third-generation member of the Saturday Club and
its incoming President for 2022-23.
Admission to the Summer Sip & Shop is FREE. Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome in the outside
portion of the event. Street parking will be available on the blocks surrounding the event. A FREE public
parking lot is located two short blocks away on the corner of Main and Cernon Streets (in front of
Maximum Fitness).
The event is currently accepting Arts & Crafts vendors with a preference for handmade items. For more
info about selling at the Saturday Club’s Summer Sip and Shop, visit www.UptownFox.com, email
[email protected] or call 917-586-4064.
For more information on Saturday Club membership, to rent the clubhouse or to donate to The Saturday
Club of Vacaville, call 707-761-7108.