      Weather Alert

Safety Last (1923) – Feature Movie with Live Orchestra at Journey Downtown!

The Grand Feature Film Orchestra is a non-profit community group with a passion for the way music and visual media come together to tell stories!

Journey Downtown, 308 Main Street, Vacaville, CA.

Harold Lloyd’s SAFETY LAST (1923) — This is His comic masterpiece! Considered to be one of the three legendary comedians of the nineteen twenties, Harold Lloyd will thrill you with his death-defying stunts filmed in an age with no digital effects. Safety last is a funny and stunning film!

The film will be performed with a LIVE score synchronized to the action on the screen by the Grand Feature Film Orchestra.

The concert will open with a famously difficult selection by Don Ellis (composer of Whiplash) in alternating 33/16 & 36/16 time.

It’s a night of great food, music, and movie magic!

Tickets are available now!

Click HERE: SHARE

#Trending
The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano Is Leading The Fight To End Hunger
Safety Last (1923) - Feature Movie with Live Orchestra at Journey Downtown!
It’s A Wonderful CAR From “It’s A Wonderful Life”!
17th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Commemorative Breakfast, Monday, January 17, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On