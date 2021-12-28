Safety Last (1923) – Feature Movie with Live Orchestra at Journey Downtown!

The Grand Feature Film Orchestra is a non-profit community group with a passion for the way music and visual media come together to tell stories!
Thu, Jan 13, 2022 @ 7:00PM
Journey Downtown, 308 Main Street, Vacaville, CA.
Harold Lloyd’s SAFETY LAST (1923) — This is His comic masterpiece! Considered to be one of the three legendary comedians of the nineteen twenties, Harold Lloyd will thrill you with his death-defying stunts filmed in an age with no digital effects. Safety last is a funny and stunning film!
The film will be performed with a LIVE score synchronized to the action on the screen by the Grand Feature Film Orchestra.
The concert will open with a famously difficult selection by Don Ellis (composer of Whiplash) in alternating 33/16 & 36/16 time.
It’s a night of great food, music, and movie magic!
Tickets are available now!
