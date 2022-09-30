SafeQuest Solano’s “Art From The Heart” Event In Benicia On 10/22

Join us for an afternoon filled with heart, art and wine benefitting SafeQuest Solano’s domestic violence and sexual assault programs. Enjoy a local art auction, great wine, delicious appetizers and more while supporting Solano County’s oldest and premiere domestic violence, and sexual assault trauma response team; serving Solano County’s most vulnerable families since 1976.

Every ticket holder receives a free entry to win a fabulous Caribbean vacation for up to 8 (airfare not included). Purchase a VIP ticket and get in 30 minutes early for a special “Meet the Artists” champagne reception. All proceeds will benefit SafeQuest Solano.

The event will be held at The Benicia Senior Center: 187 East L Street in Benicia on SATURDAY, October 22nd from 1pm to 4pm. VIP ticket holders and Sponsors get in at 1pm for the “Meet the Artists” Champagne Reception. General Admission ticket holders are admitted at 1:30pm.

Can’t make it to the event? You can still support SafeQuest Solano critical programs and Solano County’s only hidden domestic violence safe house for families with children. Click on the link to learn more about SafeQuest Solano and how you can support our important work. Get more information and ticket info at:

SafeQuest Solano: (707) 422-7345 1261 Travis Blvd., Ste. 230 Fairfield, CA 94533