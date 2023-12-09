SafeQuest Solano Is Offering A Holiday Celebration For DV Survivors On 12/16

SafeQuest Solano is offering a holiday celebration for survivors of domestic violence and their children. They are inviting the public to attend on Saturday, December 16th from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM at the Solano Innovation Center in Fairfield. There will be light refreshments and also an opportunity to join Santa for photos. Please call to register at 707-422-7345. They are also seeking donations of gifts for the attendees. If anyone is interested in donating, they may also call the number. Thank you very much!

With appreciation,