SafeQuest Solano Is Offering A Holiday Celebration For DV Survivors On 12/16

Image courtesy of SafeQuest Solano
SafeQuest Solano is offering a holiday celebration for survivors of domestic violence and their children. They are inviting the public to attend on Saturday, December 16th from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM at the Solano Innovation Center in Fairfield. There will be light refreshments and also an opportunity to join Santa for photos. Please call to register at 707-422-7345. They are also seeking donations of gifts for the attendees. If anyone is interested in donating, they may also call the number. Thank you very much!
With appreciation,
Karenda Stinnett
Education Coordinator
Central Office (707) 422-7345
24hr. Crisis Line (866) 487-7233

