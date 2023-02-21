SafeQuest Solano Is Hosting Their “Puttin’ On The Green” Fundraiser 3/17/23!

SafeQuest Solano provides educational workshops & crisis intervention services to women, men, & children in Solano County who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault. You can support their efforts by attending the upcoming “Puttin’ On The Green” St. Patrick’s Day Fundraiser on 3/17/23 at The Joseph P. Nelson Community Center! Get your tickets at: http://www.safequestcheersandbeers2023.eventbrite.com

SafeQuest Solano provides the following free and confidential services to survivors in English, Spanish and Tagalog: