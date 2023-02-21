SafeQuest Solano Is Hosting Their “Puttin’ On The Green” Fundraiser 3/17/23!
SafeQuest Solano provides educational workshops & crisis intervention services to women, men, & children in Solano County who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault. You can support their efforts by attending the upcoming “Puttin’ On The Green” St. Patrick’s Day Fundraiser on 3/17/23 at The Joseph P. Nelson Community Center! Get your tickets at: http://www.safequestcheersandbeers2023.eventbrite.com
SafeQuest Solano provides the following free and confidential services to survivors in English, Spanish and Tagalog:
24/7 Emergency Shelter
24/7 Sexual Assault Emergency Response to Area Hospitals
Emergency Food and Clothing
Case-Related Transportation
Restraining Order Assistance
Court and Legal Accompaniments
Medical Accompaniments
Victim Advocacy
Safety Planning
Threat Assessment
Child and Youth Advocacy
Children’s Active Art Therapy
Transnational Response for Foreign National Victims
Individual Counseling
Survivor Support Groups
Rape Prevention Education for Schools
Community Outreach
Provider Education
Volunteer Advocate Training Institute
24-Hr. Crisis Line: 1-866-487-7233.
General inquiries (707) 422-7345.