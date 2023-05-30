SafeQuest Solano Fundraising Fashion Show Rescheduled for June 24th!

Join SafeQuest Solano for their rescheduled Fundraising Fashion Show, Saturday June 24th for a very special afternoon of elegance, fun and flair presented by Fashion Consultant W.T. Jeanpierre! Local celebrity models will be on the runway, with all proceeds benefitting the domestic violence programs and shelter services of Safequest Solano, serving victims and their families since 1976. Tickets $45 each, limited sponsorship opportunities available. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/safequest-solano-fashion-show-tickets, or call (707)- 422-7345.