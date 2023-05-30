95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

SafeQuest Solano Fundraising Fashion Show Rescheduled for June 24th!

Share
SafeQuest Solano Fundraising Fashion Show Rescheduled for June 24th!
Image Courtesy of SafeQuest Solano

Join SafeQuest Solano for their rescheduled Fundraising Fashion Show, Saturday June 24th for a very special afternoon of elegance, fun and flair presented by Fashion Consultant W.T. Jeanpierre! Local celebrity models will be on the runway, with all proceeds benefitting the domestic violence programs and shelter services of Safequest Solano, serving victims and their families since 1976. Tickets $45 each, limited sponsorship opportunities available. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/safequest-solano-fashion-show-tickets, or call (707)- 422-7345.

Recently Played

Want To Want MeJason Derulo
11:02am
Wake Me UpAvicii
10:58am
CloserChainsmokers
10:54am
Exs And OhsElle King
10:51am
Blinding LightsThe Weeknd
10:42am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Grief Support For Veterans Is Back At NorthBay
2

"Songs Of Truth: Holocaust Awareness Concert" Comes To Benicia On June 2nd
3

Guest Blogger Meg Young Describes Our Latest Pet Acquisition
4

Tee It Up At The 4th Annual Bob St. Laurent Charity Golf Classic June 9th
5

Check Out The Western Railway Museum's Membership Gala June 10th!