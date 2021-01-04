Safe Pandemic Pastimes: Recreation In The Age Of COVID-19
Doctors and Mental Health Professionals agree that we all need to stay active and connected during the stay-at-home orders that we’ve all been subjected to. However, ZOOM cocktail parties, family puzzle night and running in place can become tedious…what kinds of things are YOU doing that keep you active while keeping you safe? One thing I’ve enjoyed during the last month or so has been the natural social-distance outdoor activity we know as snow-skiing, and I’m not picky: neither human-made snow, limited open runs, or over-priced life tickets can keep me away from the beauty and serenity that is a trip up to The Sierras for some down-hill action. In fact, the restrictions put in place to protect us on the slopes play right into my favor! No sharing lift chairs with strangers…six feet of distance between me and the profanity-spewing millennial snowboarders…I only hope the resorts and ski areas KEEP these rules in place even after we’ve squashed the virus 🙂 Next week I’ll extol the virtues of another made-for-the-pandemic outdoor activity: Golf!
John Young