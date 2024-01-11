Sacramento Valley National Cemetery Volunteers Needed THIS SATURDAY

The Wreath Project Organization welcomes volunteers of all ages for the disposal day coming up Saturday, January 13th, starting at 7:30 AM. (A reminder that if you’d like to keep your family member’s bough/wreath, you’ll need to remove it before Saturday.) Volunteers are invited to bring dowels or poles and work in pairs to string on the boughs/wreaths, making them easier to carry or bring a wagon or wheelbarrow to haul them to the curb. There will be a big change this year and we need volunteers with pick-ups and trailers to help, in addition to people who will move the greenery from the head stones to the curb. Recology is generously donating containers on-site for us to dispose of the boughs/wreaths and they will be placed in one open area near the east side of the cemetery. Pick-ups will stop curbside to be loaded for hauling to the containers. No sign-ups necessary; just park nearest the section you’d like to work in. If you’re hauling to containers, just pull over where you see a pile and other volunteers can load your vehicle. The SVNC staff will be directing traffic for this. Thank you all for helping with this last task of the 2023 campaign!

Donations: Donations are accepted year-round; we’re already collecting for the 2024 event. Checks may be made out and mailed to: RememberAVet.net, PO Box 773, Winters, CA, 95694 Thank you all for your support and help with this ever-growing project! Sincerely, The Stocking Family