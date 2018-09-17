Sacramento Valley National Cemetery 8th Annual Fundraising Dinner

8th Annual Steak & Chicken Fundraising Dinner

Saturday, September 22, 2018

Dixon Veteran’s Memorial Building

1305 N. 1st Street, Dixon, CA. 95620

Enjoy a Grilled Steak or Chicken with Salad, Baked Potato

Beans, Roll, and non-alcoholic beverage for:

$35 Donation/ $45 at the door

Group table of 8 – $230

Advanced purchase highly recommended

Pay by check/mail to SVNSC, PO Box 314 Dixon, CA. 95620

No Host bar 6:00 pm -7:00 pm

Dinner Served from 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Live Band 8:00 pm -10:00 pm

Raffle prizes throughout the evening

Bake sale items will be available for an additional cost

Come and join the fun have some great food, dance and/or enjoy the band along with your family, friends, and neighbors.

For information and tickets please call: (916) 717 0738

Email: fromo@svncsc.org