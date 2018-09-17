Sacramento Valley National Cemetery 8th Annual Fundraising Dinner

8th Annual Steak & Chicken Fundraising Dinner
Saturday, September 22, 2018
Dixon Veteran’s Memorial Building
1305 N. 1st Street, Dixon, CA. 95620
Enjoy a Grilled Steak or Chicken with Salad, Baked Potato
Beans, Roll, and non-alcoholic beverage for:
$35 Donation/ $45 at the door
Group table of 8 – $230
Advanced purchase highly recommended
Pay by check/mail to SVNSC, PO Box 314 Dixon, CA. 95620
No Host bar 6:00 pm -7:00 pm
Dinner Served from 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Live Band 8:00 pm -10:00 pm
Raffle prizes throughout the evening
Bake sale items will be available for an additional cost
Come and join the fun have some great food, dance and/or enjoy the band along with your family, friends, and neighbors.
For information and tickets please call: (916) 717 0738
Email: fromo@svncsc.org