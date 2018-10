Join us for a seasonal music performance by the Sacramento RiverBells.

This English handbell ensemble will delight us with beautiful musical pieces.

Not a performance to miss!

This program is free, thanks to the Vacaville Friends of the Library.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 3 at 2:00 pm, at the Vacaville Town Square Library, 1 Town Square Place.

For more information, call 1-866-57-ASKUS, or visit the events calendar at www.solanolibrary.com.