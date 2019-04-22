Rush Ranch Open House 2019

Saturday, April 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rush Ranch

29th Annual Rush Ranch Open House: Feast on burgers and hot dogs hot off the grill; shop for jewelry, art, crafts, and other unique items; enjoy live music; admire live animals on display including bats, birds of prey, horses, cows and sheep; experiment with engaging science and engineering activities; play games; watch live demonstrations and more. The festival is free. All purchases of food, art and raffle tickets benefit the Rush Ranch Educational Council, an all-volunteer organization that provides educational programs and public outreach for the ranch.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cinco de Mayo at the McBride Senior Center Afternoon Adventures – Garden Crafts Teen Driving Safety Clinic Vacaville Summer Recreation EXPO Solano Community College Horticulture Club Spring Plant Sale Paper Shredding, E-Waste & Used Clothing Drop-Off
Comments