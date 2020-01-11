Soroptimist International of Vacaville has extended its deadline to nominate an outstanding woman for its 2020 Ruby Award.
All applications must be received by Tuesday, January 28, 2020 for the award, which honors an outstanding woman for her efforts to help other women in our community.
The winner each year is an extraordinary woman who works to improve conditions for women and girls either through her personal, volunteer or professional avenues.
This is a woman who has made efforts to improve the lives of women and/or girls, has had a significant impact on the lives of other females, and who has inspired and encouraged other women. A few examples may include a woman who assisted in establishing a shelter for female domestic violence victims, a woman who began a mentoring program for at-risk girls, and a woman who successfully lobbied her company for an on-site child care program.
Community organizations and individuals are invited to nominate candidates, with their consent. Women are also able to nominate themselves.
The winner will be honored at the annual Soroptimists of Vacaville awards dinner March 24, 2020.The club will also donate $1,000 to the winner’s charity of choice.
You can download the application at our website.
Return nominations to Soroptimist International of Vacaville, PO Box 6054,Vacaville, CA, 95696, Attn: Ruby Award nomination, by Tuesday, January 28, 2020. For more information, email sivacaville@soroptimist.net.