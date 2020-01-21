RTSC 8th Annual Celebrating Valentines Together Dinner

On Friday, February 7, 2020, Rebuilding Together Solano County will be holding our 8th Annual Celebrating Valentines Together Dinner.
No Host Bar / Silent Auction 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Dinner / Live Auction 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Our Celebrating Valentines Together Event last year was an overwhelming success with more than 100 guests attending and raising more than $30,000. This year is our event will offer a six-course gourmet meal prepared by the chef of Zio Fraedo’s Vallejo Restaurant and each course paired with a stellar wine selection. All attendees will be able to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their significant other as well as be excited that the funds raised support a local nonprofit organization in which the return for each dollar is six-fold. $100 Donation per person.
With your support of our 8th Annual Celebrating Valentines Together Event Rebuilding Together can do even more! We are counting on you to join with Rebuilding Together Solano County to make a difference in our community.