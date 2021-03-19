RIP Lou Ottens, The Inventor Of The Cassette Tape
vintage cassette tape
Lou Ottens, the Dutch inventor who not only created The Audio Cassette, but helped develop The Cassette Recorder and Compact Disc, passed away earlier this month at the age of 94. Apparently annoyed with the clunky design of reel-to-reel tapes, Ottens set about creating the iconic cassette tape back in 1960 while working at Phillips Laboratories. Officially introduced onto the music market in 1963, over 100 million cassette tapes have been sold since then. Although it’s tempting to point out that Lou Ottens seemed to outlive his own invention, the format has actually made a comeback in recent years with retro music fans. My own large collection of cassettes – featuring old radio air-checks, mix tapes made for girlfriends, home-recordings of early cover-band misadventures – probably numbers in the hundreds. I have some of the best memories of taping my favorite albums (AC/DC’s “Back in Black” comes to mind) and playing them loudly and proudly in my ‘69 VW’s newly installed cassette deck! Do you remember your first cassette? Were you part of the generation of music fans who purchased “cass-singles”? I’d love to honor Lou Ottens’ legacy by playing some of my cassettes, but my overpriced Sony “Dual Deck” cassette player/recorder died several years back…clearly it wasn’t as hardy as the man who invented the format 🙂
John Young