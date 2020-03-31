Rewiring Your Brian for Happiness In Times Of Isolation
Using the term “isolation” to describe the current “Shelter at Home” order in California may be a bit drastic, but if you feel your sanity is being tested, you may want to take advantage of Yale University’s “Happiness” online course. This innovative class is being offered now, for free, through www.coursera.org. Yale Psychology Professor Laurie Santos, who taught the unique course back in 2018, says the course uses science “to rethink your daily rituals and rewire your brain toward a happier life.” Sounds like a positive use of our current home-based down-time, huh? Have you struggled to stay positive while being “socially distant”? Do you have any tips for maintaining a positive outlook? Share them, safely, with your family and community 🙂
John Young