“Restaurant Impossible” Reaches Out To Help During The Pandemic
The Food Network’s Restaurant Impossible show normally gives badly run eating establishments the assistance they need to turn their businesses around. However, during the pandemic, the focus of the show will now be to get restaurants back up and running. Restaurant Impossible: Back In Business will feature host Robert Irvine visiting restaurants he’s helped before; he’ll then assist those restaurants as they update for the new normal including social distancing, cleaning, outdoor dining and take-out practices. Irvine will also make sure the menu items are conducive to easily accessible ingredients and efficient cooking procedures. While Robert Irvine and The Food Network are working nationally to help restaurants, we can help locally by continuing to dine-out in safe ways, like out-door options and curbside pick-up from our community restaurants. Mask up, head out and dig in!
John Young