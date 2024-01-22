“Research for The Win: Next Steps for Breaking Down a Brick Wall” with Diane Elder on February 3rd in Vacaville

The Solano County Genealogical Society will host a virtual Speaker Series presentation on Saturday, February 3rd. Their Speaker, Diana Elder, will present “Research Planning for the Win: Next Steps for Breaking Down a Brick Wall” at 11:00 a.m. Using a case study, this presentation will guide you through the steps to create a research plan. Learn how to harness the power of thought before action. She will discuss creating an objective to focus the research, reviewing what has been already done, looking at available records for the locality, and then prioritizing the searches.

Diana Elder is a professional genealogist accredited in the Gulf South region of the United States and serves as a commissioner for the International Commission for the Accreditation of Professional Genealogists. Diana authored Research Like a Pro: A Genealogist’s Guide and co-authored the companion volume, Research Like a Pro with DNA: A Genealogist’s Guide to Finding and Confirming Ancestors with DNA Evidence. Diana and her daughter, Nicole Dyer, host the Research Like a Pro Genealogy Podcast and share research tips on their website, FamilyLocket.com

Diana regularly teaches at genealogy conferences such as Roots Tech and the National Genealogy Society Conference. She also presents webinars and seminars to local

genealogical societies across the United States.

Guests are welcome to attend this free event. If interested, send an email to the society at [email protected] no later than 4 p.m., February 2nd to request an invitation. More information on events can be found on the society’s website at www.scgsca.org and Facebook page.