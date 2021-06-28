Rescuing Donkeys In NorCal

Former Time Inc. Executive Ron King has joined LA Pop Art Dealer Phil Selway to rescue donkeys from slaughter, looking to rehabilitate and rehome the equines in Wine Country. Oscar’s Place, a non-profit foundation, is a donkey adoption center and sanctuary in the Northern California Wine Country that provides a safe haven for abandoned and abused donkeys. It was founded by renowned LA Pop Art dealer and gallery owner Phil Selway last year after the pandemic began. Oscar’s Place saves donkeys from auction houses where their fate is unknown and gives them a chance to live out their lives in love and comfort. “Donkeys are so much more like pet dogs than farm livestock,” explained Ron King, Executive Director of Oscar’s Place and former Senior Vice President for the NYC-based media conglomerate Time Inc., “They crave human attention, form extremely strong bonds with other donkeys and their caretakers, and love to play with their donkey friends.” Ron was a guest on The KUIC Morning Show last week, and he went into detail about not only saving donkeys, but how incredibly smart and social they are. “We are rescuing these poor animals, helping them recover physically and emotionally, and ultimately find their forever homes. Donkeys are in high demand both as pets and faithful herd protectors,” according to Ron.
Oscar’s Place is committed to the rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing of donkeys, abused or abandoned. Get a hold of them if you’re interested in either adopting or volunteering.
Phone: (415) 994-5335
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.oscarsplace.org