“RememberAVet.net” Wreath Project Update Information For 2023

“RememberAVet.net” Wreath Project Update Information For 2023
The bough placement date has been set: Saturday, December 16th, starting at 7:30 AM.  Volunteers will be needed for:

**Friday, December 15th at 3:00 PM; unloading trucks at SVNC  (adults and teenagers)

**Saturday, December 16th at 7:30 AM; bough placement  (all ages)

**Saturday, January 13th at 7:30 AM; SVNC clean up day  (all ages)

Please contact Susie Stocking at (707)-249-5852, or reach out to The Wreath Project at www.wreathproject.org or www.RememberAVet.net

We do need to purchase 32,500 boughs this year to memorialize each of the veterans resting at SVNC and look to your participation and contributions to help in covering the entire cemetery again this year.  No contribution is too small and we appreciate you sharing this information with friends, family, neighbors and co-workers to keep this special community-based event going and growing!  Thank you for your continued support!

Donations:  Donations are accepted year-round. Checks may be made out and mailed to:

   RememberAVet.net, PO Box 773, Winters, CA, 95694

                                 or on-line donations – https://gofund.me/3f089fd2

