“RememberAVet Evening at Park Winters

RememberAVet Evening at Park Winters:
Their Mission:
The purpose of this fundraising event is to raise awareness and funds benefiting Remember AVet.net’s annual Wreath Project at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. Since 2006, when the cemetery opened, holiday wreaths have been purchased and placed on the headstones of each of the fallen resting there, honoring their service and the sacrifices of their families. An estimated 28,000 wreath will be needed to reach that goal in 2020, RemeberAVet.net invites you to join them in this special community-based event.
Event info:
  • Saturday, March 7th, 2020
  • Inn at Park Winters located at 27850 County Road 26, Winters
  • $100 per person-Attire Business Casual (tickets sold in advance only)
  • Doors open at 5pm; Dinner served at 6pm
  • Silent & Live Auction
  • Dancing till 11pm-music provide by DJ Barnett
