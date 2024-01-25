95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Registration For The 2024 Leaven Kids Golf Classic In April Is Now Open!

Leaven Kids, Inc.

Registrations for the 2024 Leaven Kids Golf Classic have officially begun!

Join the community on Monday, April 29th at Green Valley Country Club for a fabulous day of friendly competition!

Leaven Kids friends and supporters will enjoy a day of golf that includes delicious food, a cocktail hour, auction, and awards ceremony. Plus, on the course, enjoy access to food and beverage stations from national brands Chick-fil-A, Fuddruckers, Jersey Mike’s, and The Brass Tap.

In additional you’ll have the opportunity to provide underserved children with year-round academic assistance, mentoring, safe community, and more! Get ticket info at www.LeavenKids.org 🙂

Event Information:

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024
Check-In: 9:00 AM
Shotgun Start: 11:00 AM
Awards Reception: 4:00 PM

Green Valley Country Club
35 Country Club Dr., in Fairfield

