Register Today For VPEF’s “Loop The Lagoon” Run/Walk Fundraiser On May 6th!

The 20th Annual Loop the Lagoon Run/Walk Fundraiser is set to take place on Saturday, May 6th at Lagoon Valley Park in Vacaville. This long-standing and iconic event promises to be a fun-filled day for the entire community, with participants of all ages and skill levels taking part in the festivities.

The Loop the Lagoon Run/Walk is a family-friendly event that offers something for everyone. The 5K, 10K and

10K Tower Challenge courses will take runners and walkers through rolling hills, scenic paths, and beautiful

views of the surrounding hills and lagoon. The 2-mile walk offers a leisurely stroll, and the 1⁄2 and 1 mile kids’

races kick off with a mascot parade and end with cheering crowds waiting to give medals to every young

participant. Families can enjoy the kids’ expo featuring crafts, activities, snacks, raffle prizes and a petting zoo.

Refreshments and music are also offered as part of the festivities for racers and community members who prefer to specialize in cheering at the finish line!

Loop the Lagoon is organized by Fleet Feet Vacaville, to raise funds for the Vacaville Public Education

Foundation (VPEF), an all-volunteer organization established in 2003. Since inception, VPEF has raised and

donated more than $4 million to Vacaville Unified School District (VUSD) student enrichment programs. For the second year in a row, VPEF has designated proceeds from the event to support VUSD students in foster care

or who are experiencing unstable housing. $8,000 was raised in 2022 and organizers hope to break $10,000 at

the 20th Annual event.

Kaiser Permanente is the presenting sponsor for this year’s event. Solano County Office of Education is

sponsoring the Kids’ Races & Expo. McDonald’s, Luxe Home with Haven Home Lending and In Shape are bronze sponsors supporting the fundraiser.

Registration for the 20th Annual Loop the Lagoon Run/Walk Fundraiser is now open, and early bird registration is available until April 22nd. To register, or learn more about the event, please visit the event website at www.loopthelagoon.com.

####