Register Today For The 3rd Annual Birth Justice Solano Event In Vallejo On 2/25

The Solano Commission for Women and Girls and the Friends of the Commission for Women and Girls are excited to announce the upcoming third annual Birth Justice Solano event on Sunday February 25th from 10am to 3pm at Touro University’s Lander Hall in Vallejo.

In Solano County, Black women face alarming maternal mortality rates, being more than three times as likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than their white counterparts. These disparities persist for black women in our community regardless of the income level and health of the mother, highlighting the need for attention and action. Birth Justice Solano 2024 is a response to a critical healthcare challenge that demands our collective commitment to educate and ensure that every birthing person experiences respectful, equitable, and comprehensive care.

By bringing together birthing specialists, young and expecting mothers and families, and the community the SCWG aims to elevate this issue by sharing birthing stories and resources to foster a greater awareness of the disparities in healthy birth outcomes for women of color in Solano County. This a great opportunity to connect with one another to learn more about this issue and how we can advocate for ourselves and our community.

This project is funded in part by a grant from the California Commission on the Status of Women. The Solano Commission for Women and Girls is proud to be supported by the Solano County Board of Supervisors.

To register visit www.solanocommissionwomengirls.com or follow Solano Commission for Women and Girls on Facebook to learn more about this event, their mission and partners.

Questions, please email [email protected]