Record Store Day this Saturday!

Yes, Record Store Day returns this Saturday. Here’s an opportunity to enrich your vinyl record collection…or begin one. Here are the four albums I will be searching out as I scour participating Record Stores this Saturday.

*Belinda Carlisle Remixed (2LP set contains twelve hit remixes).

*Duran Duran Carnival Rio EP

*Taylor Swift folklore: the long pond studio sessions

*Sparks A Woofer In A Tweeter’s Clothing

For a full list of exclusives coming out for Record Store Day click here! Happy hunting!

-Jeff-