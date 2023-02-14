Rebuilding Together Solano County Offering Safe-At-Home Kits to Veterans

In sponsorship with Wells Fargo and Home Depot, Rebuilding Together Solano County is pleased to announce upcoming distribution of Disaster Safe At Home Kits dedicated for veterans, active military, and other military families in Solano County. In addition, RTSC will have a raffle for grocery gift cards, garden hoses and raised garden boxes.

RTSC’s Disaster Safe At Home Kit includes: an First Aid Kit, Hand Crank Radio / LED Flashlight / Cell Phone Charger, a fire extinguisher, plug-in night lights, emergency blanket, glow sticks, emergency whistle, hand sanitizer, hand soap, face masks, a set of trash bags and disaster backpack with emergency information. Each kit is valued at $175.00.

03/03/2023 (Friday) 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Fairfield-Suisun Veterans Building

427 Main Street

Suisun City, CA 94585

03/18/2023 (Saturday) 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Benicia Veterans Building

1150 First Street

Benicia, CA 94510

All veteran / military households receiving either a Disaster Safe At Home Kit are required to provide the following:

Driver’s License – showing Solano County address Military ID / VA Card or DD-214 Discharge Documentation

NOTE: Each household is allowed only 1 Safe At Home Kit in the past 12 months. More details at www.rebuildingtogethersolanocounty.org