Ready To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day With A Twist?

Join The Museum of The San Ramon Valley for a FREE virtual journey to Ireland and back, all from the comfort of your couch! On March 21st at 11:30 AM, they’ll be diving into the fascinating story of Danville, California, and New Ross, Ireland: two towns connected by more than just luck o’ the Irish!

Here’s what awaits you:

Unravel the secrets of Eugene O’Neill: Discover how this legendary playwright, who penned some of America’s greatest dramas, found inspiration in Danville. Travel across the Atlantic: Learn about the deep cultural and civic partnership between Danville and New Ross, the Irish town where O’Neill’s family originated. Hear from the expert: Dan McGovern, a renowned speaker, will share captivating insights and

stories about this unique friendship between two distant communities. ️

Plus, it’s FREE! All you need to do is register at museumsrv.org/Events and get ready for a

fun and informative St. Patrick’s Day celebration unlike any other!

So, what are you waiting for? Sign up today and join us on this exciting virtual adventure!

P.S. Don’t forget to wear your green!