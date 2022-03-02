Read Across America Day 2022

It’s Read Across America Day, and the whole family can participate! I talked with Kris Corey, Superintendent of the Fairfield Suisun Unified School District, about the importance of reading, here is what Kris had to say..
The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District is excited to participate in Read Across America Day! Now more than ever, it is important for our students to embrace books and the opportunities, experiences, and adventures they provide. In this digital age, and more recently, this post-pandemic era, parents and kids alike spend a great majority of their time in front of a screen. We encourage parents to get caught reading, keep books in arm’s reach, and have your children read to you! We want to support our families in all of your educational endeavors, strengthen our collective literacy, and move forward together.
Thank you Kris!
Parents, what book would you like to get caught reading with your child today?
Donna Perry
