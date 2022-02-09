Rally To Read On Read Across America Day, March 2nd!

Reading Is Fundamental (RIF), is the nation’s oldest children’s literacy non-profit organization. Founded in 1966, RIF is committed to a literate America where all children have the opportunities that literacy provides. Our mission is to inspire a passion for reading among all children, provide quality content to make an impact, and engage communities in the solutions to give every child the fundamentals for success.
With 25 million children in the U.S. unable to read proficiently, the literacy crisis affects every community in the country. Literacy is an essential life skill that provides the foundation for a lifetime of opportunity. Please visit the program website, RallytoRead.org, to take a reading pledge, request classroom kits for their classrooms, enter to win a sweepstakes where 100 schools will receive 100 new books (we are giving away 10,000 new books!) and most importantly, have free access to monthly read-alouds and reading activities to support educators and engage children in reading.