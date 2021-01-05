Rain After Wildfires

We do need rain, but how might that affect our burned out areas of land that were scared from the LNU Lightening Complex Fire’s that burned 363,220 acrea’s this past fall?
FEMA’S Briana Fenton will talk about possible flooding that could follow our winters storms, which could also cause evacuations.
Listen for Briana as she joins John and Ron on the KUIC Hometown Morning Show Wednesday at 8am for answers and more information regarding emergency needs, and how FEMA can help our area.
What question do you have for Briana?
Donna Perry