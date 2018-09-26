Radio Hosts’ Spouse Is A Better Public Speaker

Meg and I had the honor of accepting an acting award on behalf of our youngest son Brett, who won and “Elly” (a fairly significant Sacramento-area Community Theater Award) for best male lead in a comedy (Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs”). As Meg and I were preparing to attend the event, I assumed that I would be the acceptance-speech giver, based on the fact that I talk for a living, I host multiple public events every year, and I’m generally comfortable speaking to groups or crowds (in this case, about 300+ attendees at The Center in Sacramento). I asked Brett to text us some names of people he’d like to thank (assuming he won), and Meg put together a small list of “thank yous” on a crumpled up Starbucks napkin we found in my car on the way over to the event. The moment in the program came when they announced Brett’s name as the winner, Meg and I looked at each other and squealed a bit, then we made our way up to the stage…and Meg took the mic…and she SLAYED it. Clear, concise, emotional…one of the better acceptance speeches of the night. When she turned the mic over to me, I babbled incoherently for about 2 minutes (almost forgetting our older daughter’s name) and we left the stage to thunderous applause…for MEG. Proof positive that skills behind the radio microphone don’t necessarily translate to other areas of public speaking. I need to up my game 🙂

John Young